October 6, 2020

STACEY LENNOX: About All Those Positive COVID ‘Cases’ Fauci Keeps Freaking Out Over… “The FDA, which approves COVID-19 tests, and the CDC, which provides clinical guidance, need to address test sensitivity immediately. The FDA needs to set appropriate cycle thresholds for U.S. testing labs, and the labs should note the number of cycles taken to detect the virus on all test results. The CDC needs to provide clinical guidance for providers that sets a reasonable cycle threshold for a positive test that required contact tracing.”