October 5, 2020

EVERYTHING SEEMINGLY IS SPINNING OUT OF CONTROL. Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform.

That’s an AP article at Fox Business. Also recently at MarketWatch, another Murdoch-owned platform: We need to act boldly now if we are to avoid economy-wide lockdowns to halt climate change.

As COVID-19 spread earlier this year, governments introduced lockdowns in order to prevent a public-health emergency from spinning out of control. In the near future, the world may need to resort to lockdowns again—this time to tackle a climate emergency.