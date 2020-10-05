October 5, 2020

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON ON “THE FULL CROWLEY:”

When, after a poor public performance that has lasting consequences, a marquee journalist hits the airways to perform an encore performance of errors, to meltdown childishly, to replay his prior blunders in self-interested fashion, and to protest the unfairness of his self-created debacle, and by his continued obsessions proves that indeed his critics are correct that he is obsessed, then he has gone the full [Candy] Crowley—with all that such a fate entails.

Whether these journalists know it or not, in the American mind they are already retired before they have even retired.