October 5, 2020
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON ON “THE FULL CROWLEY:”
When, after a poor public performance that has lasting consequences, a marquee journalist hits the airways to perform an encore performance of errors, to meltdown childishly, to replay his prior blunders in self-interested fashion, and to protest the unfairness of his self-created debacle, and by his continued obsessions proves that indeed his critics are correct that he is obsessed, then he has gone the full [Candy] Crowley—with all that such a fate entails.
Whether these journalists know it or not, in the American mind they are already retired before they have even retired.
It’s not so much they retired, as fully embracing the notion that their real jobs are as Democratic Party operatives with Very Important Hair and Chyrons. Read the whole thing.