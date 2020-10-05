«

October 5, 2020

STALINIST PSYCHIATRY: CNN medical analyst: I’d perform psychiatric evaluation on Trump if he were my patient.

Actually, since you’d have to be crazy to trust your health to someone from CNN, that kinda makes sense. . . .

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:47 am
