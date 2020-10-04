October 4, 2020

IT’S COME TO THIS: “We’ve officially reached the stage of 2020 where Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are required to wear masks while broadcasting the Eagles-49ers game in Santa Clara, California. ‘The officials have compelled us to wear masks during the game. And so that is the story,’ Al Michaels said during the Sunday Night Football opening. ‘I’m Al Michaels, you are?’ Michaels asked Collinsworth. ‘I don’t know who I am,’ Collinsworth shot back while shaking his head. It’s unclear who the officials are that Michaels is referencing, but it was someone far enough up the COVID police ladder to get Al and Cris into a mask. We’ll stay on this to see if anyone will step forward to claim responsibility.”