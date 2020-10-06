October 6, 2020

ANDREW SULLIVAN ON TRUMP’S CATCHING COVID: “The man has spent years at war with reality: living in delusions, perpetuating fantasies, imagining hoaxes, constructing conspiracies, accruing debt, rewriting history constantly as self-serving myth. At some point, reality was going to get personal in return.”

A law school friend emails:

How is that different, Glenn, from when Pat Buchanan said of people with AIDS decades ago: “Homosexuals have declared war upon nature, and nature has exacted an awful retribution.”

Seems like Sullivan has endorsed the “sin origin” of illness, just like Buchanan did so many years ago. Not much Christian charity, it seems to me, in either statement – they are both atrocious, and for the same reason.