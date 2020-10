KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Hospitalized Trump Has More Energy Than ‘Healthy’ Biden. “I’m mentally exhausted from the awfulness from the Left since last Friday morning. Basic human decency is out the window and I don’t know if the other side will ever get it back. I spent a good chunk of the weekend shunning social media and drinking a strong IPA. That may be the plan every weekend going forward for the rest of the year, or until the election is finally over next June.”