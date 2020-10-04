October 4, 2020

FOREIGN COLLUSION AND DIRTY MONEY: How Treasury Dept. tracked overseas cash pocketed by Hunter Biden. “Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden flatly denied at Tuesday night’s debate that his lawyer son took huge sums of money from corrupt oligarchs and Chinese communists during his vice presidency, but Treasury Department reports show that Hunter Biden did receive the money. . . . Hunter Biden received a single wire transfer of $3.5 million from Elena Baturina. The Senate report said she became a billionaire through illegal construction contracts awarded by her husband, since deceased.”