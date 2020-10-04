«

October 4, 2020

THERE WAS NO LOOTING OR ARSON, HOWEVER. IT WAS MORE LIKE A BLOCK PARTY. Caravan of Trump supporters close 5th Ave. to support COVID-19-stricken president. “It was peaceful, no stress. Nobody was hassling anybody.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:03 pm
