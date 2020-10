WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY: Graphene-based circuit yields clean, limitless power. “The breakthrough also contradicts the assertion by Richard Feynman that so-called Brownian motion, the thermal motion of atoms, cannot perform work. But lab tests showed the Brownian motion of atoms in freestanding sheets of graphene can generate an alternating current.”

Don’t shut down your generators yet — it’s probably only suited for small devices or components.