October 4, 2020

ANALYSIS: TRUE. ‘The Melania Tapes’ reveal she’s even cooler than we thought.

Wolkoff and CNN made a major miscalculation. They thought that exposing Melania’s intimate conversations would turn Wolkoff into a folk hero. Instead, it revealed her to be a horrible friend who was willing to abuse Melania’s trust in order to sell books. None of us would want to be held accountable for the things we think or say in our most private moments, but if the worst Melania says behind closed doors is that she gets annoyed with Christmas decorations and can’t stand the media, she sure is a hell of a lot like us.