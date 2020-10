‘I WAS BEING NICE!!’ Tom Arnold Tweets, Deletes Hope Hicks’ Phone Number After Positive COVID Test.

Was it actually her number? If so, that’s doxing, and how did he get it? If not, since Arnold currently has nearly 267,000 followers, a random person must have gotten thousands of angry messages on his her cell phone. In any case, why isn’t Arnold being banned or given a serious timeout by Twitter’s management for this move?