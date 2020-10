I HAVE AN IDEA. HOW ABOUT NO? Former FBI Official Proposes ‘Bipartisan Commission’ to Vet Presidential Candidates Like Trump.

Dear would-be-komissars, keep that up, and you’ll get much, much worse than Trump. Trump is not the enemy you should be afraid of. He still tries to be nice. If you keep pretending that the American people are children and fools, we’ll find someone who really hits you on the nose with a rolled up newspaper. Because you’ve earned it.