October 3, 2020

KURT SCHLICHTER: The COVID Chaos Is a Net Plus for Trump’s Campaign.

But now Trump has options and does not have to be the focus every day, giving his soft supporters a respite from his restless energy. He couldn’t stop doing press and rally events before without drawing scrutiny, but now he can. Ditto dodging the next debate – he can do it if he wants, or not do it if he wants, with no fallout. He can still talk to the press if he feels like it, he’ll just have to be in a plastic bubble. But if he doesn’t want to, he doesn’t have to, and then you have a press with no one to talk to, so maybe the pressure grows on Joe to fill the void. And when Joe fills a void, it’s like when Nadler fills his trousers.

There are a couple of other intangibles. The first is this is yet another moment where the Democrat left comes off the leash and starts saying out loud all the things they were only supposed to say under their breath. Their dancing around hoping that Donald Trump will die, and that his wife will die too, is repellent to normal human beings. Since normal human beings are not a key liberal demographic, they probably don’t understand what psychos they sound like. The Democrats had to put the message out to their legions to stop rioting because that was freaking out the squares, and then stop trashing Amy Coney Barrett for liking Jesus and not being a barren, whiny, feminist shrew, because that was also freaking out the squares, and now publicly cheering on the death of the president and his wife will further freak out the squares. And there are a lot more squares voting than edgy elitists who think being avant garde means tweeting about how they hope Trump dies.