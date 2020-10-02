October 2, 2020

OUT OF A WORK FORCE OF 1,372,000: Amazon reveals over 19,000 workers got COVID-19. “According to the company’s own analysis of 1,372,000 Amazon and Whole Foods Market front-line employees across the country, the 19,816 number is substantially lower than the general population rate, as reported by Johns Hopkins University. . . . Amazon said it found that the workforce case count would have been 33,952 using the general population rate.”

Not included in this story: Number of deaths or hospitalizations. It’s just employees who “have tested positive or been presumed positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.” I went to the actual Amazon report but it doesn’t provide those numbers either.