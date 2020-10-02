October 2, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Obsessed Left Wants Everyone Who Isn’t Them to Just Die Already.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Remember that whole “Love Trumps Hate” thing?
Answer: Yeah, us neither. We would like to take a moment to wish Donald and Melania Trump and Hope Hicks swift recoveries.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Hammertime! The video antifa doesn’t want you to see.
- Former White House doc expects Donald & Melania to be just fine.
- Progress: Biden’s coronavirus number is off this time by only 873-to-1.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.