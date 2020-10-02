October 2, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Obsessed Left Wants Everyone Who Isn’t Them to Just Die Already.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Remember that whole “Love Trumps Hate” thing? Answer: Yeah, us neither. We would like to take a moment to wish Donald and Melania Trump and Hope Hicks swift recoveries. Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap. Hammertime! The video antifa doesn’t want you to see.

Former White House doc expects Donald & Melania to be just fine.

Progress: Biden’s coronavirus number is off this time by only 873-to-1.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.