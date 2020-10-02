October 2, 2020
OH, AND SPEAKING OF TYRANTS IN BLACK THESE ARE OLD, BUT WILL GIVE YOU SOME BACKGROUND ON JUDGE SULLIVAN AND WHAT HE IS DOING IN THE FLYNN CASE: EXCLUSIVE: Judge Emmett Sullivan, from General Flynn Trial, Arranged Speaking Gig for James Comey at Howard University for $100,000.
And: Whitestown judge Sullivan censured for actions after son’s arrest.
You see, that’s why the left is fighting so hard to keep/get power at all costs. Because if they don’t have power, their corruption will all come out.
And unlike the Augean Stables, their corruption is such even a river would fail to wash it off.