October 2, 2020

NO LAWYERS WERE CONSULTED IN FORMULATING THIS POSITION: Public university considers ignoring First Amendment to show its ‘moral courage.’

And no qualified immunity will apply to university officials who take this position.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
