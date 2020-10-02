October 2, 2020

SPACE: SpaceX’s Crew Dragon suffered more damage than expected on recent mission. “Speaking at a press conference this week about plans for the first operational launch of the Crew Dragon to the International Space Station (ISS) at the end of October, Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of build and flight reliability at SpaceX, said his team found ‘a little bit more erosion than we wanted to see’ on one of the spacecraft’s tiles.”

If that’s the extent of the “unexpected” damage, that’s good.