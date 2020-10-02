«

October 2, 2020

COMMUNIST FRONT CORPORATION: GCHQ discovered ‘nationally significant’ vulnerability in Huawei equipment.

Investigators at the UK’s Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) found an issue so severe that it was withheld from the company, according to an oversight report published on Thursday.

Vulnerabilities are usually software design failures which could allow hostile actors (in particular the Chinese state when it comes to Huawei) to conduct a cyber attack. They are not necessarily intentional and can’t be seen as an indication of any hostile intent on the part of the developers themselves.

Don’t trust China.

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:52 am
