September 30, 2020

WE SHALL TURN THE CORNER, IF WE CAN ONLY FIND IT: Compact Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is ‘Very Likely to Work,’ Studies Suggest. “We’re really focused on how you can get to fusion power as quickly as possible.”

Well, that’s a nice departure: “This ambitious timetable is far faster than that of the world’s largest fusion-power project, a multinational effort in Southern France called ITER, for International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor. That reactor has been under construction since 2013 and, although it is not designed to generate electricity, is expected to produce a fusion reaction by 2035.”