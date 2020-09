THE CURE IS WORSE THAN THE DISEASE: COVID-19 Linked to Rising Suicide Rates Among Teens “The rise in suicide cases, though, was most pronounced among the nation’s youths. While 11% of respondents to the CDC survey had “seriously considered” suicide in the past month, that same figure jumps to 25% for people aged 18 to 24—a deeply worrisome statistic to health officials across the country.”

Otherwise healthy young people are basically at no risk of death directly from COVID-19.