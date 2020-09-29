September 29, 2020

DON SURBER EXPLAINS WHY THE NYT DROPPED ITS NOTHINGBURGER OF A TAX STORY NOW: “The old Gray Lady ain’t what she used to be, but she can still manage to conjure a story out of nothing. Using stolen tax returns and mirrors, the New York Times manufactured a scandal that will allow Chris Wallace to ask President Donald John Trump about his taxes at tomorrow’s debate instead of asking Biden why he and Obama used the FBI to spy on President Trump. Like any modern journalist, Wallace is relieved that he will not have to ask a substantive question.”