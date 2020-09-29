September 29, 2020

«
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Dianne Feinstein Goes Full Mask Hypocrite, Plus Feminist Song Remakes.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why is it OK for Dianne Feinstein not to wear her mask when she wants to require you to wear one?

Answer: Shut up, prole.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Mail-in ballot madness in Brookyln.
  • Leftwing violence is your fault, righies.
  • What the hell kind of North Carolina politician doesn’t know the first thing — literally, the first thing — about barbeque?

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

