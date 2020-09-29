September 29, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Dianne Feinstein Goes Full Mask Hypocrite, Plus Feminist Song Remakes.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why is it OK for Dianne Feinstein not to wear her mask when she wants to require you to wear one?
Answer: Shut up, prole.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Mail-in ballot madness in Brookyln.
- Leftwing violence is your fault, righies.
- What the hell kind of North Carolina politician doesn’t know the first thing — literally, the first thing — about barbeque?
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.