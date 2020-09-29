September 29, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Dianne Feinstein Goes Full Mask Hypocrite, Plus Feminist Song Remakes.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why is it OK for Dianne Feinstein not to wear her mask when she wants to require you to wear one?

Answer: Shut up, prole.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.