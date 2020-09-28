September 28, 2020

WELL, EVEN THE NYT’S TICK-TOCK PIECE SHOWED SELF-DEFENSE: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Team Releases New Video. “One thing that’s become slightly clearer since I previously wrote about the case is how the conflict between Rittenhouse and those pursuing him got started. We at least have a plausible theory on that now: The first individual Rittenhouse killed, Joseph Rosenbaum, may have confused him with a different civilian — also wearing a green shirt and carrying a rifle — or become angry that Rittenhouse was putting out fires. After a civilian used a fire extinguisher to put out a fire that protesters had started in a dumpster, Rosenbaum yelled at the other green-shirted man, who apparently was standing nearby. Rittenhouse was also seen carrying a fire extinguisher shortly before Rosenbaum started chasing him.”

Yeah, putting out fires is doubleplusungood.