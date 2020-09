ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: “The Biden campaign accused progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) of undermining the Democratic Party by pulling out of an upcoming event meant to honor Israeli peacemaker Yitzhak Rabin. A Biden campaign associate called Ocasio-Cortez’s decision ‘problematic’ and told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that ‘if she agrees [to participate in the event] and then pulls out, she’s creating problems for her own party.’”