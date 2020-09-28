September 28, 2020

FROM LARRY CORREIA, WHO IS NOT ONLY A BESTSELLING AUTHOR, BUT AN ACCOUNTANT, ON THE NYT’S TRUMP TAX STORY: No, You Idiots. That’s Not How Taxes Work. – An Accountant’s Guide To Why You Are a Gullible Moron.

Of course the comments are all about the “morality” of paying your “fair share”. Which isn’t how any of this works in real life. Just stop it with your vapid hot takes already. You clearly have a child-like grasp of a complex topic, and your words are making America dumber.

As a former accountant, please allow me to explain why all of today’s newly formed tax experts are fucking morons, and we should metaphorically put a brick in a sock and beat them over the head with it until they shut up.