September 28, 2020

MAKE THEM PAY: Judge denies motion to dismiss defamation lawsuit over HuffPost story involving Brett Kavanaugh. “Gulfport professor and advocate Derrick Evans’ lawsuit was filed in August 2019 in U.S. District Court in Gulfport against HuffPost.com and its former journalist, Ashley Feinberg. The lawsuit said HuffPost and Feinberg repeatedly defamed Evans and friend Douglas Kennedy to a nationwide audience in September 2018 by falsely asserting they helped arrange the purchase and delivery of cocaine at Georgetown Prep that resulted in the April 1984 death of David Kennedy, Douglas’ brother and the son of the late U.S. attorney general and senator, Robert F. Kennedy.”

Huffpo wants it heard in New York, where the courts are notoriously friendly to media defendants. Instead, it’s going ahead in Mississippi, where the plaintiff lives. Well, that’s where the reputational injury took place.