September 28, 2020

2020 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER: Nice, but “ponderous,” and overshadowed by Koreans. “The Highlander is a pretty damn good three-row crossover, with nice interior materials. It’s not as strong all-around as the Palisade or Telluride, mainly because it’s not quite as attractive, inside or out, and it’s not quite as engaging on-road.”

I had a first-gen Highlander Hybrid, and that generation was deliberately designed to feel sporty and carlike. When I drove the next-gen Highlander, I found it ponderous enough that I didn’t buy one.