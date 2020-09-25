September 25, 2020

JIM TREACHER: Dear Protesters and/or Rioters: Get Out of the Damn Road. “This is personal to me because I know what it’s like to get hit by a car.”

Sadly, the people who need to read this the most will likely never see it.

Related: Gov. DeSantis calls for tougher laws on Florida protesters: ‘We’ve seen disorder and tumult:’

The measure would also make it a crime to obstruct traffic during unpermitted protests or demonstrations and do away with bail or bond for people involved in violent protests. And the plan would establish that drivers are not liable for injuries or deaths “caused if fleeing for safety from a mob,” according to a news release issued by the governor’s office.

Nobody wants to be the next Reginald Denny. And conversely, as Treacher writes at the first link, “If you go up against a car and survive, you’ll get some sympathy for a while. Then you’ll have to live with the pain, long after everybody else stops caring. Maybe for the rest of your life. You won’t have solved anything, and everybody else will move on while you’re trapped in the prison of your own body.”