September 26, 2020

THEY HAVE LEARNED NOTHING, AND FORGOTTEN NOTHING: Y’All Remember Democrats Used to Win in the Midwest and South, Right? “Related to the argument that the Senate somehow unfairly overrepresents Republicans because largely rural states in the interior have as much say as more heavily populated coastal states . . . these folks know that a bunch of those rural interior states had Democratic senators not that long ago, right?”

It’s tough to simultaneously make a region a punchline, and ask for its vote.