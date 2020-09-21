«
»

September 21, 2020

THESE MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS REJECT COVID LOCKDOWNS: This open letter to Belgian health authorities to date has signatures of 401 medical doctors, 1,375 medically trained health professionals and 9,141 private citizens

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 10:01 am
