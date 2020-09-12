September 12, 2020

«
YOU GOT THIS ADVICE ON INSTAPUNDIT 6 MONTHS AGO: Dr. Fauci says he takes vitamin D and C supplements and that they can lessen ‘your susceptibility to infection.’ I’d add zinc, too, which Fauci doesn’t mention. And maybe quercetin.

