September 3, 2020
NEVER CAVE TO THE MOB UNLESS YOU WANT MORE MOBS: Caving to Rioters, Louisville Removes Statue of the King Beheaded in the French Revolution.
Previously: Demonstrators Put Trump Effigy in a Guillotine Outside White House.
NEVER CAVE TO THE MOB UNLESS YOU WANT MORE MOBS: Caving to Rioters, Louisville Removes Statue of the King Beheaded in the French Revolution.
Previously: Demonstrators Put Trump Effigy in a Guillotine Outside White House.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.