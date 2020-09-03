«
»

September 3, 2020

NEVER CAVE TO THE MOB UNLESS YOU WANT MORE MOBS: Caving to Rioters, Louisville Removes Statue of the King Beheaded in the French Revolution.

Previously: Demonstrators Put Trump Effigy in a Guillotine Outside White House.

Posted by Stephen Green at 4:15 pm
