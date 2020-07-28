«
»

July 28, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: COVID Is Going To Kill Sports Before Woke Hell Will. “I hate to be the most negative sports fan in the room again, but as I mentioned last week, there is no guarantee that any of this madness is going to be constrained by a calendar. If most NCAA and pro sports just give up for the rest of 2020 that means that they aren’t really going to figure out a way to work around the virus. We sports junkies may find ourselves in even greater withdrawal in 2021 if the COVID monster decides to be even more persnickety.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:58 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.