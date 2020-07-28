July 28, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: COVID Is Going To Kill Sports Before Woke Hell Will. “I hate to be the most negative sports fan in the room again, but as I mentioned last week, there is no guarantee that any of this madness is going to be constrained by a calendar. If most NCAA and pro sports just give up for the rest of 2020 that means that they aren’t really going to figure out a way to work around the virus. We sports junkies may find ourselves in even greater withdrawal in 2021 if the COVID monster decides to be even more persnickety.”