July 27, 2020
OOPS: ESPN Issues Correction On Viral WNBA National Anthem Tweet, Says Players Left Before The Song Was Played. “ESPN tweeted late Saturday night, ‘Correction: Players left the court before the national anthem was played, not during’.”
OOPS: ESPN Issues Correction On Viral WNBA National Anthem Tweet, Says Players Left Before The Song Was Played. “ESPN tweeted late Saturday night, ‘Correction: Players left the court before the national anthem was played, not during’.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.