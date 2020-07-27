«
July 27, 2020

OOPS: ESPN Issues Correction On Viral WNBA National Anthem Tweet, Says Players Left Before The Song Was Played. “ESPN tweeted late Saturday night, ‘Correction: Players left the court before the national anthem was played, not during’.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:15 pm
