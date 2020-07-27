July 27, 2020

THEY TRIED TO HANG THAT SIGN ON ME, I SAID TAKE IT DOWN: I Survived Cancellation at Princeton. “I emphatically do not want anyone to come away with the impression that I feel victimized. Yes, I’m bruised and angry, and sad because so many people who privately say they agree with me are too frightened to state their opinions publicly. But everyone has the right to free speech—my critics and I equally. I am certain that the university president was motivated by a concern for the Princeton community, as I was. We were both defending people we believe have been wronged. Each of us has every right to do this, and while we disagree about what constitutes offensive rhetoric, this is not a scandal.”

Overly generous, in my opinion. Charity is nice, but the way to kill cancel culture is to make it painful — even if only moderately so — for its proponents. Bad behavior that is costless is far more appealing than bad behavior that has any costs at all attached.