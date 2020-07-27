July 27, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: It Might Be Time To Let the Liberal Riot Hellholes Burn. “Other than some decent beer and food, I’m not sure why we need to keep Portland or Seattle around anyway. Let the riots continue and see just how badly the woke white liberals want to still pretend that they’re far left progressives. Once the violence spills over into tonier neighborhoods — and it will — a lot of the ‘down with the struggle’ Democrats might just decide that they’re done playing hippies from 1968 and get the hell out of Dodge.”