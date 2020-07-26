«
July 26, 2020

NO ENEMIES TO THE LEFT:

“Peaceful demonstration intensified.” George Orwell would be impressed by the level of gaslighting.

Speaking of which: After 59 Days of Riots in Portland, ABC Claims ‘Weeks’ Since Protests Were Violence.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:14 pm
