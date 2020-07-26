July 26, 2020

MOSTLY PEACEFUL: Austin Protest Turns Deadly; One Killed. “According to a source with knowledge of the events that transpired Saturday night, the protesters surrounded the wrong car. The driver was armed, as is legal in Texas, and fired when the man with the rifle approached the driver’s car and pointed his gun at the car window.” Well, stay tuned, but blocking streets and threatening motorists is a violent act, and it is dangerous for all concerned. It’s malpractice for police to allow this to happen.

Possibly related: Black militia member accidentally shoots his comrades during face off with Three Percenters in Louisville.