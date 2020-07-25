July 25, 2020

WOKE WHITE PEOPLE ARE THE WORST: From Black lives to ‘white spectacle,’ Portland protests have lost focus, civil rights leaders say: “The focus has been moved from where it is supposed to be and made to be a spectacle, a debacle,” said the president of the Portland NAACP.

You turn your protest over to Antifa, this is going to happen.

UPDATE: Black Portlander Changes His Mind About the Nightly Protests After He Attends One. “Gabe Johnson, a 48-year-old African American man who served in the Marines, now says that the Portland Police should use any means necessary, including force, to sweep the riots off the streets and end the nightly violence.”