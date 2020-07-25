July 25, 2020

LIFE IN DE BLASIO’S NEW YORK: FDNY official defends excluding famed 9/11 firefighter from procession for being white. “A top FDNY official says it’s ‘most definitely’ acceptable to exclude a white firefighter from a ceremonial unit based solely on his skin color, The Post has learned. Cecilia Loving, the department’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, is defending a decision to kick Lt. Daniel McWilliams — one of three firefighters in the iconic 9/11 Ground Zero flag-raising photo — off a color-guard procession so it would be all-black. . . . Loving said it’s okay to replace a white member with an African-American to ‘uplift our identities and our separate ethnicities in order to instill a sense of pride and community and support for one another.'”

It’s almost as if the real role of “Chief Diversity Officers” is to justify blatant racial discrimination.