«
»

July 26, 2020

THE THING IS, BASICALLY NOBODY ACTUALLY BUYS THIS WOKE CRAP: “A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 75% of American Adults think the term ‘racism’ refers to any discrimination by people of one race against another.” “Just 15% say it refers only to discrimination by white people against minorities. These findings have changed little in surveys for the past several years…. Eighteen percent (18%) say most white Americans are racist. But 25% believe most black Americans are racist.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:10 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.