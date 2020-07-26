July 26, 2020

THE THING IS, BASICALLY NOBODY ACTUALLY BUYS THIS WOKE CRAP: “A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 75% of American Adults think the term ‘racism’ refers to any discrimination by people of one race against another.” “Just 15% say it refers only to discrimination by white people against minorities. These findings have changed little in surveys for the past several years…. Eighteen percent (18%) say most white Americans are racist. But 25% believe most black Americans are racist.”