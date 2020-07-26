July 26, 2020

FINALLY, EDITORS WITH A SPINE: The Wall Street Journal hits back at staff’s ‘cancel culture.’

As Glenn noted in USA Today when Bari Weiss resigned from the New York Times over its stifling uber-woke culture, “The proper response to a bunch of junior staffers complaining about articles that a newspaper publishes is something between ‘Go, write a piece explaining why that piece is wrong’ and ‘Fetch my latte.’ Journalism jobs are hard to come by and, for every troublesome staffer at The Times, there are undoubtedly at least a dozen candidates out there who would do at least as good a job and with less overweening self-importance.”

Hopefully the off-the-record response from the Journal’s editors to their young charges included a similar reminder.