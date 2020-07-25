July 25, 2020
RIP: LEGENDARY TV HOST REGIS PHILBIN HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 88, REPORTS SAY.
While best remembered for Regis & Kathie Lee, I preferred his more experimental psychedelic phase co-hosting with Joey Bishop in the late 1960s:
RIP: LEGENDARY TV HOST REGIS PHILBIN HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 88, REPORTS SAY.
While best remembered for Regis & Kathie Lee, I preferred his more experimental psychedelic phase co-hosting with Joey Bishop in the late 1960s:
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.