July 25, 2020

RIP: LEGENDARY TV HOST REGIS PHILBIN HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 88, REPORTS SAY.

While best remembered for Regis & Kathie Lee, I preferred his more experimental psychedelic phase co-hosting with Joey Bishop in the late 1960s:

