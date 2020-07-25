July 25, 2020

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Jewish group asks head of Philadelphia NAACP to resign after anti-Semitic Facebook post.

An image allegedly posted by [Rodney] Muhammad showed images of actor and rapper Ice Cube, Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson and TV host Nick Cannon – all three who have recently made anti-Semitic posts – and a man crushing people with his hand with the words: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” “A horribly disgusting image of DeSean Jackson and an image of a hook-nosed Jewish man pushing people down,” said [Steve Rosenberg, the chief operating officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.] “To call the Jewish people oppressors with everything that we had to overcome over all these years is wrong in every level.”

Just to bring things full circle, the quote, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize,” often incorrectly credited to Voltaire, “is most often attributed to Kevin Strom, an American white nationalist, neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier,” according to the London Guardian.

A screen capture of the above image is included in the video atop the above article at Philadelphia’s ABC affiliate, WPVI.