July 25, 2020

RIP: FLEETWOOD MAC CO-FOUNDER PETER GREEN DIES AGED 73: Singer-songwriter and guitarist behind one of band’s all-time classics ‘Albatross’ passes away ‘peacefully in his sleep’, reveal family. “Under his direction, the band produced three albums and a series of well-loved tracks including ‘Black Magic Woman’ and ‘Oh Well.’ Green left Fleetwood Mac after a final performance in 1970 as he struggled with mental health difficulties and spiralling drug use…He was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time in hospitals undergoing electro-convulsive therapy during the mid-70s.”

B.B. King once said that Green “has the sweetest tone I ever heard; he was the only one who gave me the cold sweats.”

Jimmy Page (no slouch himself in the British blues guitarist department in his younger days) told an interviewer that, “Personally, I don’t think you’re going to find a better example of British blues than the original Fleetwood Mac, with Jeremy Spencer and Peter Green.”

Fleetwood Mac’s “Albatross” was the inspiration for the tone of the Beatles’ “Sun King” on Abbey Road.