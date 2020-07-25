July 25, 2020

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Atlanta teacher resigns after disturbing comment on photo of man kneeling on white toddler’s neck.

The comment, posted on Facebook Wednesday, read: “Again! Your [sic] doing it wrong! One knee on center of the back, one on the neck, and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop [expletive] around!”

Classy stuff.

Putting a knee on a sobbing white child's neck to support Black Lives Matter.

I’m sure all of the above is extremely well-intentioned, because Orange Man Bad, or something. Or as James Taranto tweeted in 2018, “A lot of the complaints about Trump’s departures from norms seem to me to be justifications for the critics’ own departures from norms.”