WASHINGTON POST SETTLES NICHOLAS SANDMANN DEFAMATION LAWSUIT IN COVINGTON CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL CONTROVERSY: “On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit,” Sandmann announced on Twitter. “Sandmann offered a not-so-subtle warning to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. ‘We have settled with WAPO and CNN. The fight isn’t over. 2 down. 6 to go. Don’t hold your breath @jack,” Sandmann tweeted.’”