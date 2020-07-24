July 24, 2020

CHOOSING SIDES: The Democrats’ Pro-Iran, Anti-Israel 2020 Platform. “It’s so pro-Iran that the National Iranian-American Council, the de facto Iranian regime lobby in Washington, immediately ‘applauded’ the DNC ‘for its forward-leaning platform commitments on issues of importance to the Iranian-American community.’ It demonstrates that President Obama’s curious preference for the supremacists running the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood, rather than our traditional regional allies, has become mainstream Democratic ideology.”

Anti-white, too.